Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 25
- Jefferson Park Transit Center rehab, including terrible new bike racks, has been completed (Defender)
- Lightfoot proposes end to suspending driver’s licenses for non-moving violations, other reforms (ProPublica)
- Lori points to real estate tax hike as a possible budget fix, others want to use it for homeless services (Tribune)
- Aldermen introduce plan to protect affordable housing near the Obama Center (Tribune)
- Developer accuses Maldonado, who profited from 606-related gentrification, of blocking project (Block Club)
- Hit-and-run driver killed cyclist Elizabeth Kakoczk, 61, near Virgil-Gilman Trail in Aurora (CBS)
- Chicago cites 7 of the 10 scooter companies for failing to comply with the pilot rules (NBC)
- Cook County grant will fund sidewalk bump-outs at Chase and Clark in Rogers Park (Block Club)
- Anti-violence group’s new pizzeria impacted by road closure for Metra project (Sun-Times)
- Uber is testing monthly subscription for rides, food delivery, and scooters in Chicago (Curbed)
- Morgan Station, other parts of Lake St. ‘L’ closed this weekend for CTA construction (Block Club)
