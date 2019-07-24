Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 25

  • Jefferson Park Transit Center rehab, including terrible new bike racks, has been completed (Defender)
  • Lightfoot proposes end to suspending driver’s licenses for non-moving violations, other reforms (ProPublica)
  • Lori points to real estate tax hike as a possible budget fix, others want to use it for homeless services (Tribune)
  • Aldermen introduce plan to protect affordable housing near the Obama Center (Tribune)
  • Developer accuses Maldonado, who profited from 606-related gentrification, of blocking project (Block Club)
  • Hit-and-run driver killed cyclist Elizabeth Kakoczk, 61, near Virgil-Gilman Trail in Aurora (CBS)
  • Chicago cites 7 of the 10 scooter companies for failing to comply with the pilot rules (NBC)
  • Cook County grant will fund sidewalk bump-outs at Chase and Clark in Rogers Park (Block Club)
  • Anti-violence group’s new pizzeria impacted by road closure for Metra project (Sun-Times)
  • Uber is testing monthly subscription for rides, food delivery, and scooters in Chicago (Curbed)
  • Morgan Station, other parts of Lake St. ‘L’ closed this weekend for CTA construction (Block Club)

  • duppie

    Whether you use uber or not, I think it is a great move to offer multi-service subscriptions. It increases stickiness (i.e. the cost of switching to another ride hail company increases).
    IMO that is part of the reason why AMZN Prime is so successful: multiple benefits, integrated without friction. All designed to make it harder to ship somewhere else.