Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 22

  • Left-Turning Car Driver Fatally Struck Agustin Alfaro, 59, in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
  • Male Bicyclist Dies After Riding on Platform, Falling Onto 3rd Rail at IMD Station (Tribune)
  • Tribune Looks at Cook County / Metra Initiative to Potentially Lower Fares for South Siders
  • 60 Volunteers Patrolled Albany Park on Bikes to Assist People Confronted by ICE Agents (Patch)
  • Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo Jr. Admits to Fixing a Parking Ticket for a Political Ally (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Helps Organize Support for a Continuous River Trail on the South Branch
  • Here’s Where The Affluent Folks Live Who Would Get a Tax Hike Under Pritzker’s Fair Tax Plan (Tribune)
  • Grants Will Bring Old Olive St. People Spot to Rogers Park, Fund Artistic Pothole Fills (Block Club)
  • Other Cities Replace Water Lines Without Tearing up Streets — Why Won’t Chicago Try It? (Block Club)
  • Finally! Divvy Station Locations and Numbers of Bikes Are coming to Google Maps (DIW)
  • CTA Twitter Account Destroys Uber-Loving Troll Who Says Transit Is Only for Poor People (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • EDivvy

    Any word on the new Divvy Lyft E-bikes? I’ve seen some “new” divvy bikes with Lyft Fenders, but nothing that looks like an E-bike.

  • Dennis McClendon

    The Metra experiment is welcome news, but I fear it will be very disappointing without fare integration that would allow transfers to CTA buses for the first- and last-mile portions of the trip. Millennium Station is far from the majority of Loop jobs these days, and even further from most central area service and retail jobs. A 1982 experiment doing exactly the same thing—lowering Metra Electric fares to same as CTA express buses—failed to bring riders back from the more convenient express buses.

  • TRPCLRMNTCST

    Convert to a CTA Line please! Extend up North Lakeshore Drive

  • david vartanoff

    Spot on. Metra was supposed to deploy ventra. Why has that not happened yet?

  • david vartanoff

    Extending north means either a bridge over or a tunnel under the river. lots of building foundations and streets in the way

  • Anne A

    Supposedly they’re going to be having public meetings with CDOT in south side wards that are to get the new bikes first. I reached out to my alderman’s office (19th ward) last week, but they had no news.