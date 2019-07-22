Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 22
- Left-Turning Car Driver Fatally Struck Agustin Alfaro, 59, in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
- Male Bicyclist Dies After Riding on Platform, Falling Onto 3rd Rail at IMD Station (Tribune)
- Tribune Looks at Cook County / Metra Initiative to Potentially Lower Fares for South Siders
- 60 Volunteers Patrolled Albany Park on Bikes to Assist People Confronted by ICE Agents (Patch)
- Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo Jr. Admits to Fixing a Parking Ticket for a Political Ally (Tribune)
- Active Trans Helps Organize Support for a Continuous River Trail on the South Branch
- Here’s Where The Affluent Folks Live Who Would Get a Tax Hike Under Pritzker’s Fair Tax Plan (Tribune)
- Grants Will Bring Old Olive St. People Spot to Rogers Park, Fund Artistic Pothole Fills (Block Club)
- Other Cities Replace Water Lines Without Tearing up Streets — Why Won’t Chicago Try It? (Block Club)
- Finally! Divvy Station Locations and Numbers of Bikes Are coming to Google Maps (DIW)
- CTA Twitter Account Destroys Uber-Loving Troll Who Says Transit Is Only for Poor People (Sun-Times)
