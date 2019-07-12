Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 12

An Interview With Outgoing Active Trans Director Run Burke, Who’s Taking a Job at Lyft.

Video Shows Crash That Killed Gerimiah Staple Jr., 19, as He Fled a Police Stop for Phone Use (ABC)

TOD With 246 Apartments, 13 Affordable Units, 107 Car Spots Proposed Near Addison Red Stop (Curbed)

Outside Magazine Calls the Riverwalk a “New Trail” That Makes Chicago a Top City for Outdoor Fun

Artist Wants to Make the Hubbard St. Mural “A Pedestrian Experience,” in a Good Way (Sun-Times)

Another Day, Another List of Grievances Against the Chicago Scooter Pilot (Chicago Now)

Kids, Don’t Try This at Home: Man “Skitches” Onto Back of Semi Barreling Down the Ryan (Block Club)

