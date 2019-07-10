Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 10

Schwieterman: How Congestion Pricing Can Help Chicago’s Infrastructure (Crain’s)

Man Charged in DUI Crash That Injured 2 Police Officers in Austin (ABC)

Sun-Times Editorial on Scooter Safety Quotes SBC Crash Stats, John’s WTTW Interview

Experts Weigh in on the Environmental Impact of the Chicago Scooter Program (ENN)

City Officials Are Seeking Feedback on the Scooter Pilot (Curbed)

The City Is Implementing Chicago’s Second Pedestrian Scramble at Harrison/Morgan (Sun-Times)

U of C Maroon op-ed: Reducing Metra Electric Fares to CTA Rates Would Burden Taxpayers

Gator Spotting in Humboldt Park Leads to Outbreak of… People Having Fun in Public Space (BCC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation next week, except for “Today’s Headlines.”



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.