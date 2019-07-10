Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 10
- Schwieterman: How Congestion Pricing Can Help Chicago’s Infrastructure (Crain’s)
- Man Charged in DUI Crash That Injured 2 Police Officers in Austin (ABC)
- Sun-Times Editorial on Scooter Safety Quotes SBC Crash Stats, John’s WTTW Interview
- Experts Weigh in on the Environmental Impact of the Chicago Scooter Program (ENN)
- City Officials Are Seeking Feedback on the Scooter Pilot (Curbed)
- The City Is Implementing Chicago’s Second Pedestrian Scramble at Harrison/Morgan (Sun-Times)
- U of C Maroon op-ed: Reducing Metra Electric Fares to CTA Rates Would Burden Taxpayers
- Gator Spotting in Humboldt Park Leads to Outbreak of… People Having Fun in Public Space (BCC)
Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation next week, except for “Today’s Headlines.”
