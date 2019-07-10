Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 10

  • Schwieterman: How Congestion Pricing Can Help Chicago’s Infrastructure (Crain’s)
  • Man Charged in DUI Crash That Injured 2 Police Officers in Austin (ABC)
  • Sun-Times Editorial on Scooter Safety Quotes SBC Crash Stats, John’s WTTW Interview
  • Experts Weigh in on the Environmental Impact of the Chicago Scooter Program (ENN)
  • City Officials Are Seeking Feedback on the Scooter Pilot (Curbed)
  • The City Is Implementing Chicago’s Second Pedestrian Scramble at Harrison/Morgan (Sun-Times)
  • U of C Maroon op-ed: Reducing Metra Electric Fares to CTA Rates Would Burden Taxpayers
  • Gator Spotting in Humboldt Park Leads to Outbreak of… People Having Fun in Public Space (BCC)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation next week, except for “Today’s Headlines.”

  • ardecila

    Pedestrian scramble on Harrison is a nice idea, but I’m a little salty that construction crews did not provide any bikeable detours while closing north-south bike routes on Morgan and Peoria (my daily bike commute). I am forced to dismount and walk through a flower bed. Also, since the UIC-Halsted station only has an elevator at the Peoria entrance, this basically cuts off the best ADA access from the Blue Line to UIC. Seems like it would have been a simple matter to provide a few wooden curb ramps…