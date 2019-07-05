Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 5

  • “Walk, Stroll, and Talk” Program Promotes Neighborhood Unity in South Shore (Block Club)
  • 5 Hospitalized After Turning Driver Fails to Yield on Lower Wacker Driver (CBS)
  • Man Charged in Fatal Grayslake Crash Tried to Flee to Guatemala (Sun-Times)
  • Transition From Middle-Randolph Bike Lanes to Upper Randolph Still Isn’t Safe (Chainlink)
  • Skokie CTA Stations to Get Covered Bike Parking, Sidewalk Upgrades (Tribune)
  • Chicago Can’t Hold Impounded Vehicles After Owner Files for Bankruptcy, Court Says (Block Club)
  • Another Riverwalk Headache for Ald. Reilly: Dog Reportedly Shocked by Electrified Mulch (CBS)

