Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 27

  • Lekeith Steel, 17, Fatally Shot While Biking in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With Homicide, Leaving The Scene for Crash That Killed His Sister, 2 Others (Tribune)
  • Ashland/Jackson Reopened After Tanker Crash and Fuel Spill (Sun-Times)
  • Bus Tour Highlighted Potential New Southeast Side Bike Connections (Active Trans)
  • Meet Linor Vaknin, a rep for Active Trans Sponsor Clif Bar Who Recently Tried Bike Commuting
  • Sign a Petition to Support the Dickens Greenway, Threatened by Anti-Bike Opposition (Active Trans)
  • Show up on July 16 Meeting to Advocate for Endangered Skokie Valley Trail Extension (Active Trans)

