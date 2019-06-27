Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 27
- Lekeith Steel, 17, Fatally Shot While Biking in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged With Homicide, Leaving The Scene for Crash That Killed His Sister, 2 Others (Tribune)
- Ashland/Jackson Reopened After Tanker Crash and Fuel Spill (Sun-Times)
- Bus Tour Highlighted Potential New Southeast Side Bike Connections (Active Trans)
- Meet Linor Vaknin, a rep for Active Trans Sponsor Clif Bar Who Recently Tried Bike Commuting
- Sign a Petition to Support the Dickens Greenway, Threatened by Anti-Bike Opposition (Active Trans)
- Show up on July 16 Meeting to Advocate for Endangered Skokie Valley Trail Extension (Active Trans)
