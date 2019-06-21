Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 21
- Developer Asked State for $3.8B for One Central Transit Hub; He’s Getting $7.5B (WBEZ)
- The Tribune Looks at Crime and Displacement Issues Along The Bloomingdale
- O’Hare People Mover Was Supposed to Stay Open During Upgrade But Didn’t (Tribune)
- Check Out Six New Features of the 7000-series Rail Cars (CBS)
- Block Club Takes a Deep Dive Into the Scooters on the Bloomingdale Trail Issue
- Illinois’ Texting While Driving Ban Is Getting More Teeth, Going Into Effect 7/1 (Tribune)
- Oswego Man Meets Stranger Who Saved His Life During Heart Attack on Metra (ABC)
- Planet Bike Is Donating $25K to 13 Advocacy Orgs, Including Blackstone Bikes (BRAIN)
- Corroded CTA Sign Falls, Nearly Hitting 2 People, Prompting Inspecions (CBS)
- Zorn: How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Ventra Card (Tribune)
