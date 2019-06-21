Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 21

  • Developer Asked State for $3.8B for One Central Transit Hub; He’s Getting $7.5B (WBEZ)
  • The Tribune Looks at Crime and Displacement Issues Along The Bloomingdale
  • O’Hare People Mover Was Supposed to Stay Open During Upgrade But Didn’t (Tribune)
  • Check Out Six New Features of the 7000-series Rail Cars (CBS)
  • Block Club Takes a Deep Dive Into the Scooters on the Bloomingdale Trail Issue
  • Illinois’ Texting While Driving Ban Is Getting More Teeth, Going Into Effect 7/1 (Tribune)
  • Oswego Man Meets Stranger Who Saved His Life During Heart Attack on Metra (ABC)
  • Planet Bike Is Donating $25K to 13 Advocacy Orgs, Including Blackstone Bikes (BRAIN)
  • Corroded CTA Sign Falls, Nearly Hitting 2 People, Prompting Inspecions (CBS)
  • Zorn: How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Ventra Card (Tribune)

  • Random_Jerk

    The amount of drivers using their phones while driving is staggering. I highly doubt this law will be executed, especially in Chicago. Seems to me that CPD is either too busy with more serious crimes, or they just don’t care.

  • Likely the real purpose of the law is to reduce insurance company payouts.

  • planetshwoop

    I have spent a lot of time looking at Ventra this week because I wonder actually who holds the cash.

    I did see that buried in the terms of service they will charge a $5 fee monthly if your card is not used within 18 months and continue to do so until the funds are eliminated.

    But with Lynda’s article about the need for making it free, I wondered: who gets the interest on the cash sitting on the balances in the Ventra accounts. I couldn’t tell. Sure, my balance of <$20 is nothing, but in the aggregate I imagine there is a decent amount of money sitting in the system that is invested and earns something. If someone knows, I'm all ears. If the money is held by the CTA or by Ventra, ie CUBIC Systems.

    One other fun fact: the other line of business that Cubic Systems (the operator of Ventra) works on is defense training for the military. I thought that was weird.