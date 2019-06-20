Meet the Pro-Scooter Feed “Chicago Scooters Are Fine”

Today’s the sixth day of Chicago’s four-month dockless electric scooter pilot, and so far it seems to be a mixed bag. On the one hand, some residents are annoyed to see these venture-capital-funded gadgets being used to monetize, and occasionally block, the public way, and irritated about having to share the already-crowded Bloomingdale Trail with them, when it’s not even legal to ride scooters there.

On the other hand, these gadgets offer a fun, effortless, sweat-free ride that seems to be highly appealing to many Chicagoans. Block Club reported that last weekend 11,000 trips were taken on the 2,500 scooters, which comes to 4.4 trips per vehicle. That’s impressive for a brand-new transportation system featuring a mode few residents have used before.

On the other, other hand, so far the safety record for these gizmos is… not great. Based on a WBBM news report and a few calls I made to local hospital this morning, there have already been many injuries since the pilot launched on Saturday, with at least two of them requiring surgery.

Rush Medical Center (Near West Side): 2 injuries requiring surgery

AMITA Health (Wicker Park): “About half a dozen” scooter-related ER visits

Mount Sinai Hospital (North Lawndale): 2 scooted-related ER visits

Northwestern Hospital (Streeterville): No scooter injuries since the launch, 1 private scooter ER visit last week

So, if we make a ballpark estimate for how many scooter trips have been taken since Saturday by doubling the trips taken over the weekend (it’s been a rainy week), that puts us somewhere in the neighborhood of one hospital visit per 2,200 rides. That’s not reassuring, especially since there are plenty of other hospitals within the West and Northwest side pilot area that I didn’t contact. (Northwestern Hospital is located about 1.5 miles from the test zone.)

“The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is working closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health to track injuries and evaluate the impact of scooters on the safety of Chicago residents,” said BACP spokesman Isaac Reichman via email. “CDPH has asked hospitals to report the injuries associated with scooters, allowing CDPH to evaluate injury trends and patterns.” BACP plans to release new scooter ridership numbers early next week, so hopefully we’ll get a better sense of the injury rate in the near future.

But enough gloom and doom. Earlier this week Streetsblog Chicago checked in with the humorous scooter-skeptic Twitter feed Chicago Scooter Fails (@ChicagoFails), which has racked up 2,508 followers in the past week. So it’s only fair that we give some digital ink to the pro-scooter feed Chicago Scooters Are Fine (@Chicago Scooters), launched around the same time with roughly the same number of tweets issued, but only 106 followers. That may reflect the fact that positivity usually isn’t as funny as negativity. But, hey, we’re going to do our best to level the playing field, (or should that be the car-free, protected shared-mobility lane?)

A scooter in Chicago, parked appropriately and being fine.

📷@lakeshorescribe pic.twitter.com/1HhcFwWAcz — Chicago Scooters Are Fine (@ChicagoScooters) June 19, 2019

Like John, the IT salesman who runs Chicago Scooter Fails, the woman who runs Chicago Scooters Are Fine asked not to have her full name published. She does PR and communications for a living.