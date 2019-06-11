Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 11
- Fate of Obama Center Could Be Determined by Outcome of Tuesday Hearing (Tribune)
- Merchants Are Concerned About the 3-Year Closure of Their Local Red Stops for RPM (CBS)
- Newly Released Video Shows the Police-Involved Crash That Killed Verona Gunn, 84 (ABC)
- Doctor Who Was Biking to Work Helped Save Driver Who Crashed Onto LFT (NBC)
- Pedestrian Crashes Dropped 10% in Evanston, but Overall Crashes Rose (Evanston Now)
- Man Who Photoed Plate of Car in Dooring Crash Seeks Help Getting Info to the Cyclist (Chainlink)
- Residents Say New LED Street Lights Aren’t as Bright as the Old Ones (Sun-Times)
- Tour Englewood on the Roll N Peace Bike Ride on 6/14, 6 PM at Englewood Square
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.