Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 13

  • 24 Aldermen Have Endorsed Active Trans’ Call for 100 Miles of New Bikeways
  • Driver Who Killed Linda Havlin, 68, While Speeding in Reverse Gets 2 Tickets (Sun-Times)
  • Pickup Driver Who Seriously Injured Girl, 7, on Bike, Fled the Scene on Foot (CBS)
  • Boy, 14, Charged With Shooting Two Men at Argyle Station, Released (Tribune)
  • Attempted Sexual Assault on the Lakefront Trail Near Balbo (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Calls for a 20 MPH Speed Limit on Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)
  • Curbed Has Updated Its “Transformative Ideas for Chicago Transportation” Post

  • FlamingoFresh

    Maybe I missed it, but I clicked the link but I could find a list of the 24 Aldermen who endorse the bikeways. Where I could find the list of Aldermen? It would be good to start listing all political representatives to better hold them accountable.