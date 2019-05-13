Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 13
- 24 Aldermen Have Endorsed Active Trans’ Call for 100 Miles of New Bikeways
- Driver Who Killed Linda Havlin, 68, While Speeding in Reverse Gets 2 Tickets (Sun-Times)
- Pickup Driver Who Seriously Injured Girl, 7, on Bike, Fled the Scene on Foot (CBS)
- Boy, 14, Charged With Shooting Two Men at Argyle Station, Released (Tribune)
- Attempted Sexual Assault on the Lakefront Trail Near Balbo (Tribune)
- Active Trans Calls for a 20 MPH Speed Limit on Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)
- Curbed Has Updated Its “Transformative Ideas for Chicago Transportation” Post
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.