A Cheat Sheet to the “Chicago Tonight” Dockless Electric Scooter Safety Discussion

I had a good time discussing dockless electric scooter safety issues in advance of Chicago’s June 15 pilot launch on WTTW’s current affairs show “Chicago Tonight” with host Phil Ponce for a segment that aired last night. In case you’re short on time, here’s a list of the topics we covered.

00:00: Where the pilot will take place

00:35: What is a dockless electric scooter

01:35: What’s it like riding a dockless scooter, and why does it appeal to some people?

02:15: One-third of all injuries to scooter users take place during first rides on a scooter

02:30: Do I feel safe riding an e-scooter?

02:50: How do they handle potholes?

03:05: Recent safety study done in Austin, Texas

03:35: Comparing recent scooter fatalities to bike-share deaths

04:00: Why is bike-share so much safer than scooters?

04:35: Will Chicago have a helmet requirement for scooters?

05:25: How do you park dockless scooters?

05:55: The scooter vandalism issue

06:25: Scooters can replace car trips and serve as a link to transit

07:00: Scooters can help raise political support for more protected car-free lanes

Watch the “Chicago Tonight” segment here.