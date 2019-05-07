A Cheat Sheet to the “Chicago Tonight” Dockless Electric Scooter Safety Discussion
I had a good time discussing dockless electric scooter safety issues in advance of Chicago’s June 15 pilot launch on WTTW’s current affairs show “Chicago Tonight” with host Phil Ponce for a segment that aired last night. In case you’re short on time, here’s a list of the topics we covered.
00:00: Where the pilot will take place
00:35: What is a dockless electric scooter
01:35: What’s it like riding a dockless scooter, and why does it appeal to some people?
02:15: One-third of all injuries to scooter users take place during first rides on a scooter
02:30: Do I feel safe riding an e-scooter?
02:50: How do they handle potholes?
03:05: Recent safety study done in Austin, Texas
03:35: Comparing recent scooter fatalities to bike-share deaths
04:00: Why is bike-share so much safer than scooters?
04:35: Will Chicago have a helmet requirement for scooters?
05:25: How do you park dockless scooters?
05:55: The scooter vandalism issue
06:25: Scooters can replace car trips and serve as a link to transit
07:00: Scooters can help raise political support for more protected car-free lanes
Watch the “Chicago Tonight” segment here.