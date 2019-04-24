Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 24

  • Pritzker Announces Federal Safe Routes to School Grant Awardees (NBC)
  • 2 Children, 4 Adults Injured After Police Try to Pull Over Driver in Fifth City (Tribune)
  • Driver Strikes and Injures Construction Worker on Kennedy Expressway (Tribune)
  • Yellow Line Service Was Disrupted Due to Track Switching Problems Last Week (ABC)
  • New ChiStreetWork Website Lets You Track Road Construction and Projects (ABC)
  • TOD Advocates Speak at Logan Station at 11 AM Today, Meeting 6:30 Tonight at Logandale School
  • Metra Offering Free Rides for Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day Thursday (Sun-Times)

    For those that have HBO, check out the latest edition of Real Sports. There is a story about the new hockey arena in Detroit. It talks about how the Red Wings owners got the city/state to put hundreds of millions of dollars into building the new arena. While it doesn’t have anything to do with transportation (except for the privately owned parking lots), it touches on a lot of urban planning issues that get discussed here.