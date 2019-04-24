Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 24
- Pritzker Announces Federal Safe Routes to School Grant Awardees (NBC)
- 2 Children, 4 Adults Injured After Police Try to Pull Over Driver in Fifth City (Tribune)
- Driver Strikes and Injures Construction Worker on Kennedy Expressway (Tribune)
- Yellow Line Service Was Disrupted Due to Track Switching Problems Last Week (ABC)
- New ChiStreetWork Website Lets You Track Road Construction and Projects (ABC)
- TOD Advocates Speak at Logan Station at 11 AM Today, Meeting 6:30 Tonight at Logandale School
- Metra Offering Free Rides for Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day Thursday (Sun-Times)
