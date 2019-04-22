Logan Affordable TOD Boosters Blast “Misinformation” in Opponents’ Flyer

The battle over the proposed 100-percent affordable transit-oriented development, slated for a parking lot site by the Logan Square ‘L’ station, is heating up. Today proponents of the 100-unit, seven-story building, argued that a flyer being circulated by the opposition group Logan Square Neighbors for Responsible Development is “misinformation,” containing several misleading statements, and a few downright false ones.

There will be a community meeting on the TOD proposal, which is being spearheaded by nonprofit developer Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation and designed by Landon Bone Baker Architects, this Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Logandale Middle School, 3212 West George Street. A petition has been launched in support of the project on the LoganSquareIsHome.org website, created by organizations that are backing the TOD. The goal of the plan is to help prevent the displacement of longtime residents from the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, and improve transit access for low-income and working-class people.

Last week I spoke with LSNRD members Josh Hutchison, an architect, and his wife Sarah Maxwell, a real estate broker, who live on Emmett Street, as do other members. The couple discussed their issues with the project, arguing that there should have been a request for proposals process, the building should be smaller, and it should include more public space. Supporters of the TOD plan, including local alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and representatives of the Metropolitan Planning Council and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association, contested those points.

Today Bickerdike notified me about the LSNRD flyer, and CEO Joy Aruguete, as well as other proponents, deconstructed statements from the handbill that they say are misleading or factually incorrect.

Hutchison confirmed that he and Maxwell were involved in creating the handbill, but he said it was a group effort by LSNRD members. He said he would ask member Allison Huebert, an attorney with Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers who also lives on Emmett, to provide more info about the flyer, but Huebert never got in touch. Let’s take a look at some of the statements on the flyer.

“Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is supporting Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation and their zoning change application [for the TOD.]”

Rosa said he hasn’t yet committed to supporting the zoning change, characterizing this and other statements on the flyer as “misinformation.” “I haven’t submitted a letter of support to the City Council zoning committee,” he said.

Rosa added that there are three possible outcomes based on the vote at Wednesday’s meeting, along with feedback collected online and through other channels for another two weeks afterwards. If there’s a clear majority of residents in support of the plan as-is, he said he’ll recommend it to the zoning committee. If most constituents want changes to the design, he’ll ask Bickerdike to go back to the drawing board. And if a clear majority of residents are opposed to building the TOD, he said, he won’t approve the zoning change. “So these comments from the people across the street that the community is not being heard are utterly ridiculous.”

“A standard RFP [for the site] was not issued, meaning that no alternative proposals have been solicited or considered. The lack of competing ideas for the lot is worrisome and shows a lack of transparency by our elected government officials.”

The city, which owns the lot, plans to sell the parking lot, valued at $6 million, to Bickerdike for $1. Arguete noted that having an RFP process is anything but standard when the city of Chicago turns over public land to a private entity. Instead, a Negotiated Sale, which is how the Emmett Lot would be transferred, is the most common way that the city disposes of property. “We’ve done many projects in Chicago this way before.”

Rosa noted that during 2014 workshops, hosted by MPC and then-aldermen Rey Colón, to brainstorm ideas for the lot, residents voiced support for building a development with 50-100 percent affordable units. “When I campaigned for alderman, I said I would support building 100-percent affordable units, and I was elected,” he said, adding that some 500 people marched in support of an all-affordable building last October.

However, Rosa said, when he met with city officials early in his tenure, the officials proposed including on 30 percent affordable units, and didn’t want to go any higher than 60 percent. The alderman said that when he pushed for 100 percent, he was told that doing an RFP wouldn’t make any sense because no for-profit developer would be interested in such a project, so the best way to achieve that was through a negotiated sale.

“Ramirez-Rosa is planning to push this development through City Hall approval approximately six weeks after it was released to the public, and both he and the developer have refused to provide details or answer specific questions about the project with FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] requests.”

Rosa and Aruguete argued that the project has already been through a rigorous community vetting process, including extensive review by the Logan Square Neighborhood Association and Logan Square Preservation. “The design has gone through multiple redesigns over the last several years based on their input,” Rosa said.

Aruguete noted that since Bickerdike isn’t a governmental body, it’s not subject to FOIA. “But if we were asked to disclose info, we would do that,” she said. “We have nothing to hide.”

Rosa’s chief of staff Jessica Vasquez stated via email that the ward office has not received any FOIA requests from LSNRD, nor did they receive any formal outreach from LSNRD. However, she added that, per Rosa’s request, she reached out to the group last week and has scheduled a meeting on Monday, April 29th between the alderman, LSNRD, and Bickerdike. Vasquez added that the ward has responded to “informal” questions from Allison Huebert, as well as comments LSNRD members left on the ward’s social media platforms.

“Lastly, the alderman has released all of the letters he has sent to city departments concerning the Emmett Street parking lot,” Vasquez said. “These documents, and many more documents pertaining to this development can be found at www.aldermancarlosrosa.org/emmett, so if [LSNRD was] to file a FOIA we are not sure what else they would be looking for… Anyone with questions is invited to submit them to www.aldermancarlosrosa.org/emmett; as of this email none of the individuals you mentioned have submitted any questions.” “This proposal dismisses the wishes of the majority of community members requesting that any housing development on the lot should be no higher than 4-5 stories (per the 2014 MPC meetings)… [and] provide adequate parking.”