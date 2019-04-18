Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 18
- Chicago Area Population Drops for the Fourth Straight Year (Tribune)
- State Releases $20M for New Auburn Gresham Stop, Construction Planned in 2020 (Sun-Times)
- Study: One Central, Including Transit Center, Will Generate $120B in Revenue (Curbed)
- Officer Struck at Fatal Motorcycle Crash Scene, Chase Ends in Naperville Collision (ABC)
- Up to 100 Car2go Vehicles Have Gone Missing (Crain’s)
- 2 Cars Damaged After Concrete Falls off Red Line Embankment Wall in Rogers Park (ABC)
- Chicago Sets Out to Repave More Streets This Year Than in 2018 (Tribune)
- New EO Dockless Bike-Share System Launches at Northwester (North by Northwestern)
- Tiered Bike Racks at Jeff Park Station Are Temporarily Closed for Construction (Chainlink)
- Help Bike Lane Uprising Document Bikeway Conditions on 5/19, Get Doughnuts and a Party
