Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 17
- Editorial: How Chicago Can Avoid Scooter Mayhem (Tribune)
- Metra Grills Amtrak Over February Fugazi that Stranded Nearly 100K Riders (Sun-Times)
- Jackson Red Line Station Evacuated Due to Mechanical Problem (ABC)
- Gold Coast Bus Evacuated Due to Forgotten Bags (Sun-Times)
- Shuttle Bus Service With Racist Ads Is Now Under State Oversight (Tribune)
- 6-Story Mixed-Use Building Planned for Heartland Cafe Site, Near Morse ‘L’ (Block Club)
- Freemont Center Road in Lake County Will Get Bike-Friendly Shoulders (Tribune)
- The Tribune Takes a Closer Look at the 95th Street Station Art
