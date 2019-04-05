Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 5

  • How the New City Hall Lineup Could Influence Housing & Development Policy (Curbed)
  • Meter Deal Prevents Bus, Bike Improvements – Here’s What Lori Can Do About It (Tribune)
  • Editorial: However Long It Takes, Get the Lincoln Yards TIF Right (Tribune)
  • Video: Drunk Driver Runs Light, Slams Into Police Vehicle at Belmont/Ashland (WGN)
  • Driver Who Killed Trooper Gerald Ellis was Cited 26 Times for Driving W/O License (NBC)
  • Lipinski, Amtrak Battle Over Union Station Woes (Crain’s)
  • Access Living: Gang’s Escalator-Heavy O’Hare Plan Will Delay Wheelchair Users (Tribune)
  • Editorial: There’s Still Work to Do on O’Hare Runway Safety (Sun-Times)
  • The Bike/Ped Path on Northerly Island Has Completely Collapsed in Some Places (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Re: Parking Meter Deal;
    I totally agree with the Tribune piece of restructuring the parking meter deal (if possible). The amendments proposed by in the article seem very logical. Obviously the Parking Meter Company would be missing out on a greater collection of revenue by allowing Chicago to take ownership of their streets again without paying the loss revenue fee (true up fees) for removing spots, but they’re raking in cash as we speak and are projected by 2021 to recoup their investment. That leaves 62 years of profit, regardless of the meter circumstances. Hopefully this is something that can be negotiated and in order to save the future of transportation planning for Chicago streets and on their money lost to those true up fees.

  • Tooscrapps

    There is no way they are going to give up revenue out of the goodness of their hearts. The City is going to have to spread the pain if they want some of the key corridors.

  • Sam K

    Agreed. The city does have some bargaining power, though, and can offer more meters outside of central areas and greater leeway to raise rates. Not a great thing, but better than the alternative.

  • planetshwoop

    There is SOO SOO SOO much you can do around parking without bringing up the metering deal. Residential streets are too big – you can make them smaller and give people more space. (And reduce parking.) You can go after strip malls, surface parking, zoning, on down the list.

    If the parking meter deal is really and truly an issue (it’s unpleasant, but there are some social benefits to expensive parking.), you do financial engineering. You can negotiate a contract buyout for the remaining amount, and point to the end of the cash from new transportation sources. You can exchange one revenue stream (parking fees) for another (video gambling at the airport or whatever). You can get really sneaky and buy the bonds, not pay on them and default. Just defaulting on yourself.

    I tend to ignore pieces about our coming future with autonomous cars. First, I see it as completely depressing because it means our miserable everyday – lots of cars — extends into the future. No chance to reform land-use, which is a MUCH more important priority. But second – it ignores so much about humans. Is an autonomous car gonig to pick you up and have the umbrella you carry in your car and the car seat adjusted for your kid?

    Ultimately if reducing parking is a priority, we can do it now without waiting for a distance future. Options exist in other places, if you choose to pursue them.

  • Carter O’Brien

    The video of the drunk driver hitting the police SUV is crazy. Jeez.

  • Kevin M

    Dick Daley should be stripped naked and dragged to his namesake plaza and be forced to answer to a crowd of people and cameras why the hell he thought it was okay to sell off control of the City streets for 75 years. Yes, most of the council went along, but he was the kingmaker then; he owns this horrible situation more than anyone.

  • Tooscrapps

    Yup. Plenty of opportunities abound. Many N-S streets in LP/LV like Dickens and Seminary are comically wide since they are one-ways.

    You could make arguments for taking out or re-purposing a lane on Clark south of Walton and on Dearborn b/t Chicago and Kinzie. Or better yet turn Dearborn into a one-way north all the way to Lincoln Park and extend the PBL.

  • FlamingoFresh

    “Reducing parking” isn’t just a blanket statement. It’s in reference to streets where there’s density and bus routes are present. Basically where most of the metered spots are located. The concern isn’t with residential streets because those local streets just connect the network. The purpose is to remove parking from those heavily traveled streets and add bike lanes or a bus-only lane to prioritize transit without having to pay additional fees for removal of spots and a loss in parking revenue.

    It is an issue because the City gave it away for next to nothing and, in addition are paying $20 million on average from the true up fees. In a city that is billions in debt we don’t need to be throwing additional millions away every year Yes, it’s an investment and I expect the leasing company to make a profit but not 62 years of profit out of a 75 year lease. Yes, I blame the city but it was rooted from corrupt politicians running the show. Expensive parking can exist without having a private company having to establish it. Once again I put the blame on those in power who failed to properly utilize a resource to its fullest potential leaving everyone else now in this fiasco.

    Autonomous vehicles won’t solve spit in dense city centers where mass transit is the only solution to removing congestion from the roadway.