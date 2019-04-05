Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 5
- How the New City Hall Lineup Could Influence Housing & Development Policy (Curbed)
- Meter Deal Prevents Bus, Bike Improvements – Here’s What Lori Can Do About It (Tribune)
- Editorial: However Long It Takes, Get the Lincoln Yards TIF Right (Tribune)
- Video: Drunk Driver Runs Light, Slams Into Police Vehicle at Belmont/Ashland (WGN)
- Driver Who Killed Trooper Gerald Ellis was Cited 26 Times for Driving W/O License (NBC)
- Lipinski, Amtrak Battle Over Union Station Woes (Crain’s)
- Access Living: Gang’s Escalator-Heavy O’Hare Plan Will Delay Wheelchair Users (Tribune)
- Editorial: There’s Still Work to Do on O’Hare Runway Safety (Sun-Times)
- The Bike/Ped Path on Northerly Island Has Completely Collapsed in Some Places (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
