Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 4

  • The Yard Social Takes a Deep Dive Into Metra’s Station Evaluation Plan
  • The Bloomingdale Trail, El Paseo, the Englewood Line, and Now The Kenwood Line? (Crain’s)
  • Guards Are Stopping People for Biking on Riverwalk, Where It’s Still Legal to Bike (Chainlink)
  • ABC Looks Back at 30 Years of Transportation Changes
  • Micro-unit Apartments and Condos Are Getting More Common in Chicago (Tribune)
  • Register by 5/5 for the 6/14 Transport Chicago Conference to Get Early-Bird Pricing
  • Active Trans Is Gearing up for Bike the Drive on Sunday, 5/26 (Chicago Citizen)
  • This Year’s “Activate” Alley Parties Will Feature Drag Queens, Circus Performers (Block Club)

  • Re YardSocial’s thoughts on Metra’s Triage efforts: The Ridership/Coverage approach could actually be a good tool for Metra decisions as well. Get the riders or mayors or whatever policy decision process to vote on a percentage of the budget to devote to coverage needs. Say 1% or 5% or 20% or whatever. It could change over time as well. Then infrastructure that doesn’t meet ridership standards could compete with the infrastructure that exists for coverage. There the standards would be all sorts of other realities. Maybe some whole system synergy or maybe something political but hey politics is very real too.