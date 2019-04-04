Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 4
- The Yard Social Takes a Deep Dive Into Metra’s Station Evaluation Plan
- The Bloomingdale Trail, El Paseo, the Englewood Line, and Now The Kenwood Line? (Crain’s)
- Guards Are Stopping People for Biking on Riverwalk, Where It’s Still Legal to Bike (Chainlink)
- ABC Looks Back at 30 Years of Transportation Changes
- Micro-unit Apartments and Condos Are Getting More Common in Chicago (Tribune)
- Register by 5/5 for the 6/14 Transport Chicago Conference to Get Early-Bird Pricing
- Active Trans Is Gearing up for Bike the Drive on Sunday, 5/26 (Chicago Citizen)
- This Year’s “Activate” Alley Parties Will Feature Drag Queens, Circus Performers (Block Club)
