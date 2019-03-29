Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 29
- More Coverage of Uber’s Campaign to Kill the Divvy Deal (Block Club, Sun-Times, Tribune)
- Austin Family Sues Oak Park Police Over Fatal Crash (Austin Weekly)
- Duckworth’s Wheelchair-Trashing Disclosure Rule Reveals Airline Damage 25 a Day (Crain’s)
- Crain’s Hosted a Future of Transportation Event With Emanuel Discussing ORD Expansion
- Helmut Jahn Scrawls Handwritten Note Saying He’s “Embarrassed” by O’Hare Decision (Curbed)
- Pedestrian Crossing, More Seating, Updated Lights Coming to Glencoe’s Tudor Court (Tribune)
- Bike Lane Uprising Presents at Chicago City Data Users on 4/3 at AON Center (Chainlink)
