Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 29

  • More Coverage of Uber’s Campaign to Kill the Divvy Deal (Block Club, Sun-Times, Tribune)
  • Austin Family Sues Oak Park Police Over Fatal Crash (Austin Weekly)
  • Duckworth’s Wheelchair-Trashing Disclosure Rule Reveals Airline Damage 25 a Day (Crain’s)
  • Crain’s Hosted a Future of Transportation Event With Emanuel Discussing ORD Expansion
  • Helmut Jahn Scrawls Handwritten Note Saying He’s “Embarrassed” by O’Hare Decision (Curbed)
  • Pedestrian Crossing, More Seating, Updated Lights Coming to Glencoe’s Tudor Court (Tribune)
  • Bike Lane Uprising Presents at Chicago City Data Users on 4/3 at AON Center (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.