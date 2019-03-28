Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 28
- State Chamber of Commerce Backs 25-Cent-a-Gallon Gas Tax Hike (Crain’s Chicago)
- Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, Struck Near Rockford, Was 2nd 2019 ISP Fatality, 15th Crash (CBS)
- After Girl, 11, Struck Near School, Riverside PD Chief Calls for Safety Infra (RB Landmark)
- Series of Robberies of People Leaving South Side Red Line Stations (NBC)
- Bike Walk Oak Park Educates Community About Candidates (Active Trans)
- A Quick Guide to Biking in Chicago, Including John’s Mellow Chicago Bike Map (Curbed)
- Chicago Courier Nico Deportago-Cabrera on the Joys of Racing Fixies on Gravel (Velo News)
