Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 22
- Scheinfeld Claps Back at Sun-Times Claim That Divvy/Lyft Might Have Left Money on Table
- Man Charged With Reckless Homicide, DUI in Elgin Crash That Killed 2 (Sun-Times)
- Dan Ryan Was Shut Down Between 75th and 79th for Shooting Investigation (Fox)
- Woman Who Was Choked by Man on Green Line Says CTA Response Was Inadequate (CBS)
- Pedestrians, Transit Riders, Drivers Delayed by Suspicious Package Scare at O’Hare (NBC)
- U.S. Senate Bill Takes Aim at CTA’s China Car Bill (Crain’s)
- Beware of the Treacherous Temporary Navy Pier Flyover Trench (The Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
