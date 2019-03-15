Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 15
- CTA Worker Attacked at Roosevelt Stop Is 2nd ‘L’ Platform Stabbing Victim This Week (ABC)
- Yesterday’s High Winds Delayed Metra Trains (NBC)
- Blue Line Service Briefly Halted on Forest Park Branch Due to “Minor Fire” (ABC)
- Condo Prices Along Blue Line in Logan, Wicker Higher Than Lakeview, Lincoln Park (Block Club)
- The Busse Highway Bike Lane Plan Is a Campaign Issue in Park Ridge 5th Ward Race (Tribune)
- Attorney Jay Readey, Who Helped Establish Big Marsh, Discusses Bike Habits (HF Chronicle)
- Hey Jerks! Get Your “Dibs” Junk Out of the Street or Streets and San Will Throw it Out (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.