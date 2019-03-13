Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 13
- Here Are the Final Plans for Lincoln Yards, Which Goes Before the Council Today (ChiGov.com)
- Ald. Beale Says the O’Hare Express Project Is Dead (Block Club)
- More Coverage of the Proposed Divvy Expansion (Sun-Times, Crain’s)
- Active Trans endorses the Divvy Plan, Calls for More Bike Infra in New Neighborhoods, CBA
- Motorist Killed After Car Is Struck by ‘L’ Train at Rosemont, 3 Injured (Tribune)
- Some Homeowners Oppose Proposed Bike Path in Western Springs (Tribune)
- Villa Park Advocates Build Support for Better Biking (Active Trans)
- Check Out One of Yesterday’s “Living Statue” Tributes to Notable Chicago Women (Twitter)
- MBAC Meeting Tomorrow 3-4:30 PM in City Hall, Room 1103 (The Chainlink)
