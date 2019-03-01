Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 1

  • Normal Friday Metra Commute, 1 Day After Signal Problems Stranded 60K Commuters (Tribune)
  • 3 Injured When Officers Running Light Without Activating Siren Crash in Woodlawn (Sun-Times)
  • 3 Officers in Unmarked SUV Injured in Collision With Dump Truck in Morgan Park (Sun-Times)
  • Wisconsin Man Charged With Homicide in Crash Death of Illinois Trooper (CBS)
  • UIC Implementation Plan Includes Bike/Ped Improvements (Gazette)
  • Active Trans Talks With SBC’s Lynda Lopez About the Intersection of Mobility and Equity
  • Mayor’s Bike Council Meeting Thursday 3/14, 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (The Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Leo

    3 Injured When Officers Running Light Without Activating Siren Crash in Woodlawn (Sun-Times)
    ————–

    Article says “The Kia’s driver was cited for not yielding to a police vehicle with emergency lights on, police said.”

    Nothing clearly states that siren was not activated, so are you making an assumption, or are you citing facts reported elsewhere?

  • Jeremy

    Article on Bloomberg about how high speed rail will help people live in medium size cities while working in large cities due to lower commute times. Makes the case that this is an issue regarding housing affordability.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-02-28/high-speed-rail-can-solve-housing-shortages