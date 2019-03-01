Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 1
- Normal Friday Metra Commute, 1 Day After Signal Problems Stranded 60K Commuters (Tribune)
- 3 Injured When Officers Running Light Without Activating Siren Crash in Woodlawn (Sun-Times)
- 3 Officers in Unmarked SUV Injured in Collision With Dump Truck in Morgan Park (Sun-Times)
- Wisconsin Man Charged With Homicide in Crash Death of Illinois Trooper (CBS)
- UIC Implementation Plan Includes Bike/Ped Improvements (Gazette)
- Active Trans Talks With SBC’s Lynda Lopez About the Intersection of Mobility and Equity
- Mayor’s Bike Council Meeting Thursday 3/14, 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (The Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.