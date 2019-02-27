Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 27
- Mayoral Survivors Lightfoot and Preckwinkle Have Thrown Shade on O’Hare Express (Tribune, SBC)
- Affordable Housing Advocate La Spata Beats Shared-Mobility Booster Moreno in 1st Ward (Block Club)
- King, Who Has Blocked Car2go and Bike Lanes, Keeps Her Seat in 4th Ward (Block Club)
- Bike Lane Blocker Hairston Faces a Runoff With Activist William Calloway in 5th Ward (Block Club)
- Sigcho Lopez, Who Called for Affordability Measure Along El Paseo, Makes 25th Ward Runoff (CBS)
- Anti-Displacement Alderman Rosa Wins a Second Term in the 35th Ward (Block Club)
- Moore, Who Pioneered Participatory Budgeting in the U.S., Ousted From 49th Ward Race (Sun-Times)
- Driver Who Killed Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, in Front of Naperville School Charged With DUI (Tribune)
- Police: People Have Been Opening ‘L’ Windows and Punching Strangers as Train Departs (Sun-Times)
- BNSF Trains Halted Near Cicero After Trucker Hits Bridge (ABC)
- Mixed-Income TOD With 75 Units, 7 Spaces Planned Near Ashland Green/Pink Stop (Curbed)
