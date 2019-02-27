Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 27

  • Mayoral Survivors Lightfoot and Preckwinkle Have Thrown Shade on O’Hare Express (Tribune, SBC)
  • Affordable Housing Advocate La Spata Beats Shared-Mobility Booster Moreno in 1st Ward (Block Club)
  • King, Who Has Blocked Car2go and Bike Lanes, Keeps Her Seat in 4th Ward (Block Club)
  • Bike Lane Blocker Hairston Faces a Runoff With Activist William Calloway in 5th Ward (Block Club)
  • Sigcho Lopez, Who Called for Affordability Measure Along El Paseo, Makes 25th Ward Runoff (CBS)
  • Anti-Displacement Alderman Rosa Wins a Second Term in the 35th Ward (Block Club)
  • Moore, Who Pioneered Participatory Budgeting in the U.S., Ousted From 49th Ward Race (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Who Killed Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, in Front of Naperville School Charged With DUI (Tribune)
  • Police: People Have Been Opening ‘L’ Windows and Punching Strangers as Train Departs (Sun-Times)
  • BNSF Trains Halted Near Cicero After Trucker Hits Bridge (ABC)
  • Mixed-Income TOD With 75 Units, 7 Spaces Planned Near Ashland Green/Pink Stop (Curbed)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Jeremy

    I posted this comment on a 2/7/17 article about Hairston:

    chicagoelections.com has results back through 2007. Here are Leslie Hairston’s results in the most recent 5th ward elections:

    2007 74.6%
    2011 61.7%
    2015 52.5%

    This year she received 49.1%, but she will probably win the runoff.

  • Anne A

    The only reason Moore shook things up by introducing participatory budgeting was that he was a breath away of losing in the previous election. That was his “OMG, people hate me” wakeup call.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Sure. By the way, the commentary above does not equal an endorsement (or mourning the demise of) any of the candidates.

  • Jeremy

    Cappleman is also going to a runoff in the 46th.