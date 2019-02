Still on the Fence About the Election? Check out This Chart

For those of you still agonizing about who to support for Chicago mayor, above is a summary of the candidates’ positions on several transportation issues. View a larger version of the chart here. While we don’t recommend being a single-issue voter, maybe this guide will help tip the scales if you can’t decide between your two favorite mayoral hopefuls.

The chart aggregates the candidates responses from questionnaires sent by Streetsblog Chicago, the Active Transportation Alliance, and the Chicago Tribune. May the best candidate win!