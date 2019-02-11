Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 11

  • Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on Cams, Uber, Fares, CTA Expansion, Bike Lanes (Tribune)
  • Ida B. Wells Drive Named Today; Balbo Drive, Memorial to a Fascist, Will Remain (Block Club)
  • MED Trains Resume Normal Schedule Today After Polar Vortex Issues (NBC)
  • UP-N Delayed in Winnetka by Police Activity, Switching Problems (Tribune)
  • CBS: Batavia Intersection’s Unique Design Poses Traffic Dangers
  • Proposed Ordinances Define Bits of Lincoln Yards, Hedge on the Rest (ChiGov)
  • Some Seniors Upset That LFT Separation Resulted in Loss of Soft-Surface Paths (SCT)

  • Tooscrapps

    I believe speed cameras are by themselves, equitable. However, it perplexes me that there are zero speed cameras in Grant Park and Lincoln Park. We need to unshackle cameras from the school/park requirement and utilize them in high-crash corridors wherever they may be.

    The City would be better off removing many of the fast moving roads that plague the interiors of our parks. Why do all-way stops line the boundaries of our parks, but we allow unimpeded thru-traffic inside the parks themselves? Prime examples: Cannon Dr in Lincoln Park, Humboldt Dr in Humboldt Park, Washington Bvld in Garfield Park, and Cornell in Jackson Park.

  • Jeremy

    Politicians don’t have the backbone to make the change.

  • Carter O’Brien

    The City could fix its budget problems overnight with speed cameras on Columbus and Lake Shore Drive.

  • Courtney

    *Current politicians, but yes.

  • what_eva

    IINM, the state law enabling speed cameras specifically excluded Lake Shore Drive.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Oh yeah, I def don’t think there is a snowball’s chance in hell of it happening, just hypothesing the possible cash influx – when it’s not rush hour gridlock every last car is going well over the speed limit.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Anyone else note the irony of how fast they can fix this epic LSD problem, while the Navy Pier Flyover continues to languish?

  • And in an ice storm, no less.

  • BlueFairlane

    Well, what they’ve done isn’t really fixing LSD, but shoring it up by putting a bunch of steel around an existing structure so it won’t fall. It’s a temporary fix, and is extremely different from building a whole new architecturally fancy bridge from scratch.

    Also, it’s not costing $65 million.

  • But still, ice storm. Every winter, huge swaths of asphalt are washed away from the Lakefront Trail, and the response is always “Well, that’s weather for you, it’s just going to have to be closed until later in the spring.”

  • BlueFairlane

    I think the difference there can be found in the “every winter” part, and the fact that it actually happens several times a winter. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to repave a path located a foot above the current lake level in a season when it very likely will experience the same conditions a week later. And unlike Lake Shore Drive’s current problem, leaving the Lakefront Trail with gaps in the asphalt won’t result in the collapse of a bridge that would probably cost somewhere on the order of nine digits to replace.

    On the upside, at least we know the Lakefront Trail gets annual maintenance. I think that’s more than we can say for Lake Shore Drive.

  • This is true.

  • what_eva

    So I’m of two minds about LSD and speed cameras.

    As it currently sits (ie a 6-8 lane controlled access highway), speed cameras are inappropriate and the speed limit given the design of the road is, frankly, artificially low. The roadway as built can support 55 north of North and south of Roosevelt. Having the speed limit set artificially low at 40-45 doesn’t change the road design.

    The fix for this isn’t speed cameras. The fix for this is to redesign the road so it isn’t a highway.

  • what_eva

    So I heard Vallas speak tonight and he opposes RLCs (but not speed cameras near schools). His reasoning was that the result is regressive, disproportionately impacting low income residents.

    His reasoning makes sense to me, but my solution wouldn’t be to tear them out, my solution would be to have progressive fines like Finland.

  • what_eva

    To be fair, the usage of the LFT in the winter is quite a bit lower than the rest of the year, where LSD’s usage is about the same.

  • Tooscrapps

    That would be the step in the right direction. Bottom line is, speed cameras are proven to reduce speeding. Furthermore, I’d add on punitive penalties for the owners of vehicles who get say 5 or more tickets in 12-month span. I think impounding the car for 3 months would send a message to all income levels.

  • If the speed limit is artificially low, then why do so many people lose control and either smash into the median or drive off the roadway in Burnham Park?