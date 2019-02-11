Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 11
- Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on Cams, Uber, Fares, CTA Expansion, Bike Lanes (Tribune)
- Ida B. Wells Drive Named Today; Balbo Drive, Memorial to a Fascist, Will Remain (Block Club)
- MED Trains Resume Normal Schedule Today After Polar Vortex Issues (NBC)
- UP-N Delayed in Winnetka by Police Activity, Switching Problems (Tribune)
- CBS: Batavia Intersection’s Unique Design Poses Traffic Dangers
- Proposed Ordinances Define Bits of Lincoln Yards, Hedge on the Rest (ChiGov)
- Some Seniors Upset That LFT Separation Resulted in Loss of Soft-Surface Paths (SCT)
