Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 7
- How the Polar Vortex Spotlighted Weaknesses in Regional Transit (Tribune)
- Sale of Land Approved at West End of 606 for 100% Affordable Development (Block Club)
- Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Biking in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Driver Who Killed Amira Nairat, 15, Was Arrested and Released Hours Before Crash (NBC)
- Metra’s Winnetka Station to Close Ticket Office in 5 Months (Sun-Times)
- Can We Build Ashland BRT Already? Baby Born on the #9 en Route to Hospital (Block Club)
- At Least $70K in High-End Bikes Have Been Stolen From Local Shops (Block Club)
- A Cultural History of the Chicago Avenue Bridge, Currently Under Repair (Weakform)
- “ON TO 2050: Exploring the Plan’s Digital Implementation Tools” Talk 2/21 at UIC
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
