Judge, Court Date Set for Motorcyclist Charged With Assaulting Bike Riders

Zachary Konecki, the motorcyclist charged with groping a female cyclist on Milwaukee Avenue and punching out her husband last September, will have a day in court on March 6, according to the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County’s office. The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. in Room 107 of the county’s Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Road in the northern suburb.

The judge presiding over the case is Catherine Marie Haberkorn, who was first elected in 1994 and retained last year with support from 76.3 percent of voters. Haberkorn made headlines in 2016 when she threw out the drug conviction of a man who had spent a decade in jail based on new evidence, saying she was “sickened” by the “miscarriage of justice.” According to Injustice Watch, last year the Chicago Council of Lawyers and the Chicago Bar Association rated her as qualified, and the Illinois State Bar Association recommended her for retention, with the CBA stating “she is reported to be fair and patient on the bench.”

The alleged assaults took place on September 22, when the couple was biking northwest on Milwaukee Avenue near Augusta Boulevard in Noble Square. Prosecuters say Konecki, 30, and a companion rode up behind them on mini-motorcycles and Konecki groped the woman. The husband chased down the bikers and confronted them at Division street. As he turned to talk to Konecki’s companion, Konecki allegedly punched him in the face while wearing gloves with reenforced knuckles, leaving him unconscious with a concussion, before fleeing the scene.

The female victim shared photos of the alleged attacker taken by bystanders on Facebook. Disclosure: Working with tips from a resident, I did some research on the case and shared information with the Chicago Police Department.

On November 14 police arrested Zonecki at his home in the Northwest Side Dunning neighborhood and charged him with two felony counts of aggravated assault.