Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 4
- How Faster Transit Service Could Help Connect the Suburbs (Active Trans)
- Southwest Organizing Project Talks With Residents About Their Bus Experiences (Active Trans)
- Mayoral Candidate Armara Enyia Cities Equity Issues With Chicago Bike and Car Ticketing (Crain’s)
- Ana Fernandez, 77, Died After Being Struck on 1/2 in Belmont Heights, Driver Cited (Sun-Times)
- Closed Since Wednesday, MED Resumes Service Today on Modified Schedule (Sun-Times)
- Man Arrested After Stabbing on Cicero Green Line Platform (Sun-Times)
- Track Issues Delayed Blue Line Trains Near Jefferson Park (Sun-Times)
- Where Can I Park My Bike Downtown in the Loop (Chainlink)
- Black Cycling Great Major Taylor, Who Died in Chicago, Featured in Superbowl Ad (Sun-Times)
