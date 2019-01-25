Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 25

  • $6B Lincoln Yards Project Wins Plan commission’s OK (Tribune)
  • Everybody in Chicago’s Mayoral Race Says They Want Traffic Ticket Reform (ProPublica)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Cyclist Douglas M. Demott, 52, in Tinley Park (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Slows Trains Due to Extreme Cold (CBS)
  • Dan Lipinski to Chair Railroads Subcommittee in the House (CTJ)
  • Truckers Plan to “Slow-Roll” 100-Plus Miles on I-57 Downstate to Protest Regulations (WSIL)
  • Wilmette Officials Seek Ideas to Improve Biking, Walking in the Village (Tribune)

