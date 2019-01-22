Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 22
- Pace Needs to Think Outside the Box to Boost Falling Ridership (Tribune)
- Macy’s Gives Pedway a Big Cleanup After Story About Mess (Tribune)
- Driver Fatally Struck Man, 28, in Barrington Hills Late Saturday (Tribune)
- Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Head-on Crash in Mount Greenwood (WGN)
- Police Seek Driver Who Seriously Injured Woman, 28, Near Wrigley Last Month (Sun-Times)
- $1M Settlement for Family of Crash Victim Robbie Silva, 11, After Alleged Cover-up (Tribune)
- Driver Apprehended After Fleeing Multi-car Injury Crash in Englewood
- Major Delays on Red, Purple, Yellow Lines After Switching Problem at Jarvis (Tribune)
- Steven Malkmus Discusses the Meaning of “Bike Lane“, Plays Metro Wednesday (Tribune)
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.