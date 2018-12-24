Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 24

New Rezkoville Red Line Stop Rendering Shown to South Lop Neighbors (Curbed)

CDOT Chief Scheinfeld Shills for Elon Musk’s Tunnel Vision (Sun-Times)

…On the Other Hand, She Notes That Removing RLCs Would Cost Lives (Sun-Times)

Active Trans: A State Bike Walk Fund Would Help Prevent Flyover-Style Work Delays

Stabbing on the Red Line Near the Roosevelt Stop Sunday Morning (WGN)

Board Rules That Family Can Add Garage for Girl in Wheelchair (Block Club)

Projects Helped Advance the Goal of a Continuous River Path This Year (Active Trans)

Suburban Advocates Call for Improvements to the Des Plaines River Trail (Active Trans)

Middle School Kids Propose App to Warn Cyclists About Road & Rail Crossings (Tribune)

CTA Begins Test of Digital Info (and Advertising) Screens on #20 Bus (ABC)

The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Looks at Chicago Cycling’s Gender Gap

Steinberg Shares a Story of a Recovered Metra Holiday Toy Drive Gift (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great holiday!



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.