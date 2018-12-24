Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 24

  • New Rezkoville Red Line Stop Rendering Shown to South Lop Neighbors (Curbed)
  • CDOT Chief Scheinfeld Shills for Elon Musk’s Tunnel Vision (Sun-Times)
  • …On the Other Hand, She Notes That Removing RLCs Would Cost Lives (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans: A State Bike Walk Fund Would Help Prevent Flyover-Style Work Delays
  • Stabbing on the Red Line Near the Roosevelt Stop Sunday Morning (WGN)
  • Board Rules That Family Can Add Garage for Girl in Wheelchair (Block Club)
  • Projects Helped Advance the Goal of a Continuous River Path This Year (Active Trans)
  • Suburban Advocates Call for Improvements to the Des Plaines River Trail (Active Trans)
  • Middle School Kids Propose App to Warn Cyclists About Road & Rail Crossings (Tribune)
  • CTA Begins Test of Digital Info (and Advertising) Screens on #20 Bus (ABC)
  • The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Looks at Chicago Cycling’s Gender Gap
  • Steinberg Shares a Story of a Recovered Metra Holiday Toy Drive Gift (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great holiday!

  • Anne A

    Regarding Mary Wisniewski’s article, there are large segments of our country’s bike culture that are SO male oriented and not welcoming to women. Having male voices shout down women over the need for infrastructure doesn’t help. We have a long way to go.

    I don’t think there’s one simple answer. It’s a combination of factors, which is why it hasn’t been an easy problem to solve. I feel that part of it is biological – that men are generally more inclined to take risks than women, and that women often perceive risks differently than men.

    If more women designed our infrastructure, and had an input on design, that would help. I appreciate the female leadership in our transportation department, but I wish there were more female engineers in the mix.