Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 24
- New Rezkoville Red Line Stop Rendering Shown to South Lop Neighbors (Curbed)
- CDOT Chief Scheinfeld Shills for Elon Musk’s Tunnel Vision (Sun-Times)
- …On the Other Hand, She Notes That Removing RLCs Would Cost Lives (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans: A State Bike Walk Fund Would Help Prevent Flyover-Style Work Delays
- Stabbing on the Red Line Near the Roosevelt Stop Sunday Morning (WGN)
- Board Rules That Family Can Add Garage for Girl in Wheelchair (Block Club)
- Projects Helped Advance the Goal of a Continuous River Path This Year (Active Trans)
- Suburban Advocates Call for Improvements to the Des Plaines River Trail (Active Trans)
- Middle School Kids Propose App to Warn Cyclists About Road & Rail Crossings (Tribune)
- CTA Begins Test of Digital Info (and Advertising) Screens on #20 Bus (ABC)
- The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Looks at Chicago Cycling’s Gender Gap
- Steinberg Shares a Story of a Recovered Metra Holiday Toy Drive Gift (Sun-Times)
Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great holiday!
