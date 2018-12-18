Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 18
- Gas Tax Proposal Mocked by Kristen “Hope Chicago Gets Hit by a Hurricane” McQueary (Tribune)
- Service on Red, Brown, Purple Lines Disrupted Over 2 Hours After Death on Tracks (CBS)
- 2 Officers Fatally Struck by a South Shore Train While Pursuing a Suspect (Tribune)
- Eliane J. Marshall, 55, Fatally Struck by 3 Drivers in Des Plaines (Patch)
- Cyclist, 82, Fatally Struck at a Trail Crossing in Prospect Heights (Sun-Times)
- Why Should I Keeping Biking When There’s So Much Hostility to Cyclists? (Chainlink)
- Block Club Checks Out the New 311 Service Request App
- Letter: If You’re Renting Your Car, You Should Pay Same Fees as an Agency (Sun-Times)
- Get an Eyeful of the New Installation on the Bloomingdale Trail (Block Club)
- Reactions to Chicago’s Transit/Taco Triumph From WBBM & Ald. Ramirez-Rosa
- Discussion of DePaul Scooter Report Today, 12-1 at 243 S. Wabash Suite 900 — RSVP Here
