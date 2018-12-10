Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 10

  • $600M Jane Byrne Interchange Will Take Another 4 Years (Tribune)
  • Durbin, Duckworth Announce $22M Grant for Springfield Rail Improvement Project
  • What If We Used Special Service Areas to Fund Transit? (Crain’s)
  • City Cracks Down on Noncompliant Party Bus Operators (Sun-Times)
  • Most Respondents to City Survey Say They Prefer DoBi to Docked Bike-Share (Tribune)
  • There’s Still Time to Weigh in on the Jeff Park Station Master Plan (Block Club)
  • Urine: A Lot of Trouble — Another Driver Suspended for Peeing on CTA Bus (Sun-Times)
  • Zorn Finds that ELPC Is Right: The Pedway Needs Better Wayfinding Signs (Tribune)
  • Loop Alliance, Artists to Stage “Short Cuts” Happenings in Pedway (Block Club)
  • Burr Oak Elementary Students Given Bikes, Most for the First Time Ever (ABC)
  • Donate New, Unwrapped Toys at Downtown Chicago Metra Stations (NW Herald)
  • Forum on BNSF Delays With Lipinski, Metra CEO Tonight in Western Springs (Tribune)

