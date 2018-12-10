Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 10
- $600M Jane Byrne Interchange Will Take Another 4 Years (Tribune)
- Durbin, Duckworth Announce $22M Grant for Springfield Rail Improvement Project
- What If We Used Special Service Areas to Fund Transit? (Crain’s)
- City Cracks Down on Noncompliant Party Bus Operators (Sun-Times)
- Most Respondents to City Survey Say They Prefer DoBi to Docked Bike-Share (Tribune)
- There’s Still Time to Weigh in on the Jeff Park Station Master Plan (Block Club)
- Urine: A Lot of Trouble — Another Driver Suspended for Peeing on CTA Bus (Sun-Times)
- Zorn Finds that ELPC Is Right: The Pedway Needs Better Wayfinding Signs (Tribune)
- Loop Alliance, Artists to Stage “Short Cuts” Happenings in Pedway (Block Club)
- Burr Oak Elementary Students Given Bikes, Most for the First Time Ever (ABC)
- Donate New, Unwrapped Toys at Downtown Chicago Metra Stations (NW Herald)
- Forum on BNSF Delays With Lipinski, Metra CEO Tonight in Western Springs (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.