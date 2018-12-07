Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 7

  • City Nears Takeover of Rail Line to Create New Transit Route by Lincoln Yards (Tribune)
  • Pilsen, Little Village Affordability Plan Moves Forward in City Council (Tribune)
  • Kenneth Baetzel, 69, Killed in Bedford Park Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Pleads Guilty to St. Charles Township Crash That Killed Passenger (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 27, Shot in the Jackson Transfer Tunnel During Thursday PM Rush (Tribune)
  • Metra’s Use of Used Amtrak Locomotive Engines Will Contribute to Pollution (CBS)
  • Lyft, Owner of Divvy’s Parent Company, May Become Publicly Traded Company (Sun-Times)
  • Sun-Times: Kudos to the CTA for Agreeing to Cover Employees’ Gender Dysphoria Surgery

  • planetshwoop

    Canary Wharf in London is an excellent parallel for what Lincoln Yards could be. It has very very little car traffic — the tube and elevated light rail (DLR) get most everyone to/from the area. It’s good to hear the city is getting the right of way!

  • Anne A

    One of the long-term downsides of Metra’s decision to buy more used locomotives that emit more pollution is how the development plans for Rezkoville will affect Rock Island (and eventually Southwest Service) trains going in and out of LaSalle St. Station.

    Due to the high density planned for this location, the current plans suggest that tracks will be shifted west away from Clark St. and will be in a tunnel. I’m assuming that this tunnel will run from approximately Roosevelt to 16th St., so trains could be in the tunnel for approx. 1/2 mile. That could be bad for air quality inside the trains.

  • planetshwoop

    If there isn’t money for locomotives, I doubt there are funds for electrification, but that is the solution to the problem. You raise a good point as anyone who uses Union Station knows.

  • Anne A

    I’ve experienced the Union Station air pollution nightmare on occasion, which is why I thought of this.