Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 7
- City Nears Takeover of Rail Line to Create New Transit Route by Lincoln Yards (Tribune)
- Pilsen, Little Village Affordability Plan Moves Forward in City Council (Tribune)
- Kenneth Baetzel, 69, Killed in Bedford Park Crash (Sun-Times)
- Driver Pleads Guilty to St. Charles Township Crash That Killed Passenger (Sun-Times)
- Man, 27, Shot in the Jackson Transfer Tunnel During Thursday PM Rush (Tribune)
- Metra’s Use of Used Amtrak Locomotive Engines Will Contribute to Pollution (CBS)
- Lyft, Owner of Divvy’s Parent Company, May Become Publicly Traded Company (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times: Kudos to the CTA for Agreeing to Cover Employees’ Gender Dysphoria Surgery
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.