Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 6

  • Active Trans: Milwaukee Ave. Plan Isn’t Bold Enough, Doesn’t Address Equity Concerns
  • 2 Adults Killed When Truck Driver Crashes Into School Bus in Central Illinois (Tribune)
  • Police: Carjacker Crashed SUV on the Kennedy , Causing Rush Hour Traffic Jam (Tribune)
  • CTA Approves Insurance to Cover Surgery to Address Employees’ Gender Dysphoria (Sun-Times)
  • City Key IDs Were Created to Help Immigrants, But They Help Others as Well (Block Club)
  • Letter: Snow-Blocked Bikeways Are a Problem in the Suburbs as Well (Tribune)
  • Chainlinkers Commisserate Over the Scourge of Winter Biking “Hat Head”

  • ohsweetnothing

    I understand the frustration with the dashed lanes concept on Milwaukee, but it feels like Active Trans is making an big assumption about what the Racial Impact study would conclude about CDOT’s proposal. Unless they’re aware of something we aren’t.

    What if the study concludes that making Milwaukee more bike and/or transit oriented will only increase gentrification pressures therefore this project should be delayed until x time or x project is completed? Or something of the sort?