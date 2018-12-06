Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 6
- Active Trans: Milwaukee Ave. Plan Isn’t Bold Enough, Doesn’t Address Equity Concerns
- 2 Adults Killed When Truck Driver Crashes Into School Bus in Central Illinois (Tribune)
- Police: Carjacker Crashed SUV on the Kennedy , Causing Rush Hour Traffic Jam (Tribune)
- CTA Approves Insurance to Cover Surgery to Address Employees’ Gender Dysphoria (Sun-Times)
- City Key IDs Were Created to Help Immigrants, But They Help Others as Well (Block Club)
- Letter: Snow-Blocked Bikeways Are a Problem in the Suburbs as Well (Tribune)
- Chainlinkers Commisserate Over the Scourge of Winter Biking “Hat Head”
