Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 30
- Lyft Purchases Divvy Parent Company Motivate, Pumps $100M Into City Bike (SBNYC)
- Family Sues Uber, Steakhouse After 8-Car Crash on Ohio Feeder Ramp (Sun-Times)
- Falling Ice Shatters Car Window, Some Downtown Streets Closed (ABC)
- The Tribune Talks With Chicagoans Who Bike All Winter
- Lincoln Yards Developer Shows Off New Plan Of Smaller Buildings, More Parks (Block Club)
- TOD With 31 Units, 9 Spaces Proposed for Vacant Lot Across From Jeff Park Stop (Curbed)
- Listings for Fancy Apartments, Including Bike Amenities & Bikeability Scores (ABC)
