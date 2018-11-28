Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 28
- Video: CDOT Commissioner Scheinfeld Addresses the City Club of Chicago (WGN)
- …Scheinfeld Promises to Open Part of Navy Pier Flyover Before Christmas (Tribune)
- Police: Speeding Driver Struck a Pole in Park Manor, Killing Male Passenger, 37 (Sun-Times)
- Lawsuit: CTA Bus Driver Failed to Yield to Man, 80, in Crosswalk, Injuring Him (Sun-Times)
- CBS Looks at the Hazards Unshoveled Sidewalks Pose to Pedestrians
- It’s Possible for CTA Fare Readers to Accidentally Take Money Out of Your Debit Card (CBS)
- Point: “Winter Biking Can Be Safe, Comfy & Fun” by SSCM’s David Griggs & John (Chicago Mag)
- Counterpoint: “Winter Biking Sucks” by a Guy Who Seems Unaware Fenders Exist (Chicago Mag)
- Join a Musical Bike Tour of 6 Chicago Cycle Stores in Honor of #BikeShopDay This Saturday
