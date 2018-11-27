Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 27
- Natalie Moore and Odette Yousef Look at the Need for More Equitable TOD (WTTW)
- Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Eric Morris, 54, in Bronzeville (Tribune)
- CTA: Maria Torres, 70, Killed While Trying to Cross Tracks Near 22nd and Cicero (CBS)
- 4 Injured in Lower Wacker Crash Saturday (Sun-Times)
- Red Line Trains Were Rerouted Due to Unauthorized Person on Tracks (Sun-Times)
- Inbound BNSF Trains to Skip Cicero Stop This Morning After Derailment (Sun-Times)
- This Week Could Decide if Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Will Face New IL Taxes (Herald)
- Within 2 Days, 2 Drivers Have Damaged Their Cars on New 312 RiverRun Median (CBS)
- Local Bike Touring Legend George Christiansen Makes “Inspiring Cyclists” List (Icebike)
- Party for Block Club Bike Reporter Alisa Hauser, Who’s Leaving for Portland, This Friday
