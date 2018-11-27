Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Eric Morris, 54, in Bronzeville

A car driver received a citation after he fatally struck Eric Morris, 54, in Bronzeville on the evening of Monday, November 27.

At around 7 p.m. the northbound driver of a Toyota Camry hit Morris on the 4000 block of South King Drive, according to authorities. Morris, of the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The motorist, a 36-year-old man, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to police.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 38

Bicyclist: 7

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November.



