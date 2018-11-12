Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 12
- J.B. Pritzker Says He Wants to Pass an Infrastructure Bill (Sun-Times)
- It’s Time to Renew the Push for Dedicated State Funding for Walking & Biking (Active Trans)
- Wisniewski Looks at Why Americans Have Fallen Out of Love With Cars (Tribune)
- No Metra Fare Hike in 2019, But More Funds Needed to Address Maintenance Issues (Tribune)
- Natalie Moore: What SF’s Reforms of Fees and Fines Can Teach Chicago (WBEZ)
- Senior Killed at Oswego Intersection Where Parking Concerns Blocked Safety Fix (Tribune)
- Driver Flees Scene of Crash That Injured 5 at Jackson and Michigan (ABC)
- Motorist Fleeing Crash Strikes 3 People on Sidewalk on Logan Square Bar Strip (ABC)
- Driver Injured After Slamming Into Arlington Heights Police Building (ABC)
- Motorist Injures Cyclist by Logan Square Boys & Girls Club (Block Club)
- Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Metra After Worker’s Death in Explosion (Tribune)
- Popularity of Ventra App Puts the Future of Ticketing Stations in Question (CBS)
