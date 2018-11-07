Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 7

  • The Illinois State Government Will Be Solidly Controlled by Democrats (Tribune)
  • Anti-Transit WI Governor Scott Walker, Whose EDC Bought Anti-CTA Ads,  Defeated (CNN)
  • Emanuel’s Final Budget, Including Another 5-Cent Ride-Share Fee, Set to Advance (Block Club)
  • Looks Like Chicago Isn’t Getting the New Amazon Headquarters (Curbed)
  • Driver Who Allegedly Killed 3 in Englewood, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, Charged (WGN)
  • Active Trans Letter: We Don’t Need to Ban Cycling 24/7 to Make Riverwalk Safer (Sun-Times)
  • Joravsky and Glowacz Discuss Strategies to Fund Transit, Encourage Biking (Chigov.com)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • planetshwoop

    With Walker out, maybe we can get rail service to Madison?

  • Austin Busch

    With three states aligned, I’m hopeful for the old HSR plan for Chicago-Milwaukee-Madison-(Eau Claire?)-Minneapolis to be revived. Minneapolis was already looking at a low speed version this past year, and the Hiawatha is doing well. If Foxconn back it then it will happen, and maybe regardless.

  • rduke

    Yeah, TC’s been trying to get a second train added to the Empire Builder route. As it stands now Chicago-TC has one train a day at absolutely stupid times.

  • Cameron

    We can hope, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. The project was highly dependent on federal funds. Those funds have since been spent on projects in California, and I’m not optimistic that new federal funds will be made available. There’s some hope with the Twin Cities recent enthusiasm for rail, that with resumed support from Wisconsin the project could be reworked as a Chicago-Milwaukee-Madison-Twin Cities corridor.

    Depending on the routing, there’s potential for some additional support from areas in between. If the regional train followed the Empire Builder’s route, it would make visiting Wisconsin Dells easier for all of the metros on its route. If the regional train continued west from Winona to Rochester before turning north west to St. Paul, it would also benefit people traveling to the Mayo Clinic.

  • Tooscrapps

    Yah, I can’t see Trump putting up federal funds for the Amtrak whipping boy, especially if it is going towards something 3 Democratic governors want.