Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 7
- The Illinois State Government Will Be Solidly Controlled by Democrats (Tribune)
- Anti-Transit WI Governor Scott Walker, Whose EDC Bought Anti-CTA Ads, Defeated (CNN)
- Emanuel’s Final Budget, Including Another 5-Cent Ride-Share Fee, Set to Advance (Block Club)
- Looks Like Chicago Isn’t Getting the New Amazon Headquarters (Curbed)
- Driver Who Allegedly Killed 3 in Englewood, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, Charged (WGN)
- Active Trans Letter: We Don’t Need to Ban Cycling 24/7 to Make Riverwalk Safer (Sun-Times)
- Joravsky and Glowacz Discuss Strategies to Fund Transit, Encourage Biking (Chigov.com)
