O’Hare Multi Modal Facility Will Make Taking Metra to the Airport More Convenient

The Multi Modal Facility. Photo: city of Chicago
The Blue Line is the most obvious train route to O’Hare, and there’s been plenty of hype about erratic tech mogul Elon Musk’s scheme to dig a tunnel to the airport for luxury express service using hypothetical “electric sled” technology. But a lesser-known way to get to O’Hare is Metra’s North Central Service, which drops passengers off at the O’Hare Transfer station, on the northeast side of the airport. The train runs only ten times a day on weekdays, and it doesn’t run on weekends, and you currently have to ride a shuttle bus to the terminals, so it’s not a practical option for all air travelers.

However, the transition from Metra to the airport will soon be getting a little smoother thanks to the new Multi Modal Facility that opened next door to the O’Hare Transfer station today. The new facility consolidates rental car operations and private car parking, and it will eventually become a hub for bus service as well. The 2.5 million square-foot building houses 13 rental car companies and will be getting a food and beverage concession next year. The city argues that it will reduce traffic in and around the terminals.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and aviation chief Jamie Rhee tour the new facility. Photo: city of Chicago
In 2019 Pace will add a bus stop at the Multi Modal Facility and regional bus lines will also stop there, according to Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Lauren Huffman. Best of all, the O’Hare people mover train service, which transports travelers between the terminals, will be extended to the new facility next year. (Currently there’s 24/7 shuttle bus service between the terminals and the Multi Modal Facility every five minutes on average, according to Huffman.) That means Metra travelers will be able to catch a train instead of a bus to their terminal.

The Multi Modal Facility project, including the extension of the people mover, is costing $841 million. This project was partially financed with a $272 million Transportation Infrastructure Finance Innovation Act secured from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2013. According to the city, no local tax dollars were used.

On the down side, the new facility is adding a lot more car parking to the airport, with a new Parking Lot F including over 2,600 parking spaces, which will encourage more people to drive to catch their planes. The facility also features 12 electronic charging stations, two rooms for breastfeeding and changing babies, a service animal relief area; a green roof. The CDA is seeking LEED certification for the Multi Modal Facility which would be highly ironic for a project with so many parking spots.

The facility was designed by Carol Ross Barney Architects along with Transystems; and executed by Austin Powers Partners, a joint venture made up of Austin Commercial, Power Construction, and Ujamaa Construction. The Multi Modal Facility is part of a larger project to modernize O’Hare, including the $8.5 billion terminal expansion, the largest in the airport’s history.

  • planetshwoop

    Chicago is addicted to parking revenue, not the cars themselves.

  • what_eva

    How many spaces were in the old lot F? I think it was something similar.

    My question is what is the airport going to do with the land they’re taking back from the rental car companies?

    The combination of the new facility and the people mover extension will help a lot with traffic as there won’t be the hertz bus and the avis bus and the national bus and the enterprise bus and whatever others all running back and forth. Everyone needing a rental car just gets on the people mover.

    The service animal relief area and breastfeeding rooms seem odd to me because it’s not something people expect to be there. The same facilities exist in the airport proper. People inbound are likely to stop there not knowing about the facilities at the garage, while people outbound would probably prefer to get to the airport itself first. Oh wait, duh, there will be a decent amount of staff at the counters and in the garage with all those rental car companies…

