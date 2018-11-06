Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 6
- Willie Wilson Vows to Make CTA Free for Seniors Again, Shut Down Traffic Cams (Sun-Times)
- Dorothy Brown Proposes Charging Higher Fares for Express Bus Routes (Sun-Times)
- Driver Charged With Hit-and-Run in Death of Alberto Zavala, 64, Last Summer (Sun-Times)
- 6 Injured, Including 2 Children, in Firetruck/Van Crash (ABC)
- New Info Released About Cops Who Allegedly Gave Out Crash Info for Kickbacks (Tribune)
- Cyclists, Drivers Weigh in on New Treatments to Lower Randolph Bike Lane (CBS)
- Free Divvy Rides to the Polls Today (Come on, the Weather’s Not That Bad)
