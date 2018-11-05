Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 5
- Wisniewski Looks at Efforts to Promote Affordable TOD to Fight Displacement (Tribune)
- 3 More Wards Will Vote Tuesday on Referendum to Lift Rent Control Ban (Block Club)
- Metra Worker Killed, Another Injured in Explosion Along MD-N Line (ABC)
- Police Searching for Driver Who Injured Woman, 27, in Leyden Township (NBC)
- 6 Hospitalized After an O’Hare Shuttle Driver Rear-Ends Another Bus (ABC)
- Audio: CTA President Dorval Carter Spoke at the City Club of Chicago Last Month
- Chicago’s Air Quality Isn’t Great. Should We Bike Wearing Pollution Masks? (Chainlink)
