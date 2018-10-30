Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Male Pedestrian in Chatham and Dragged Him 5 Blocks

79th and Cottage Grove. Image: Google Maps.
79th and Cottage Grove. Image: Google Maps.

A driver fatally struck a 22-year-old man in Chatham early this morning and fled the scene, dragging the victim for five blocks.

Around 3:10 a.m this morning, the pedestrian was crossing 79th Street northbound at Cottage Grove and South Chicago. A 2014 Active Transportation Alliance analysis found that this is one of the most dangerous intersections in the city, the junction of two multilane streets.

The northbound driver who struck the man may have been in a gray Hyundai Elantra, NBC reported. The motorist then fled east on 79th, dragging the victim beneath the vehicle until they reached the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue, police said.

As of early this afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 36
Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for October.

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • SarahChicago

    My god. I feel so awful for his loved ones! Let’s work to fix this intersection.

  • Bernard Taylor

    The photo shown in this article is a picture of Stony Island Avenue near 79th Street, not Cottage Grove Avenue. The “1600 E” legend should have been a clue; Cottage Grove is at 800 East.

    According to other media reports, the crash occurred in the 7900 block of Cottage Grove, which intersects 79th at a four-leg intersection. It did not occur at the six-leg intersection of Stony Island-79th-South Chicago, which is a mile to the east of where the crash really occurred. The pedestrian was dragged east on 79th to Dobson, which is over a half-mile west of Stony Island.

    Please make the proper corrections to this article.

  • Courtney

    What a tragedy! Only 24 years young.
    If his family is interested in suing the city for the awful design of the intersection at which he was hit I hope they are successful.

  • Bernard Taylor

    Please read my comment. The crash did not occur when the “pedestrian was crossing 79th Street northbound at its six-way intersection with Cottage Grove and South Chicago avenues”, because that intersection does not exist. The intersection shown in the photo is Stony Island-79th-South Chicago, which is a mile east of where the crash really occurred. So the author of the article literally missed by a mile. This article needs to be corrected.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Good catch thanks. I’ve edited the article accordingly. The problem was that when I looked up 79th and Cottage Grove on Google Maps, for some reason it took me to 79th and Stony Island instead, but I should have caught the discrepancy. Note that 79th and Cottage still made Active Trans’ list of the most dangerous intersections.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Man Dies After CTA Bus-Pedestrian Crash in Canaryville

By John Greenfield |
A 62-year-old man has died after being fatally struck by a CTA bus driver in the Canaryville neighborhood. On Monday evening at 9:06 p.m., the man “tripped and fell into the intersection” at 43rd and Halsted streets, according to Officer Stacey Cooper from Police News Affairs. He was then struck by the driver of a […]