Driver Fatally Struck Jesus Lopez, 72, In Gage Park

Update 10/29/18, 5 PM: Info provided by Police News Affairs this afternoon contradicted earlier reports that this crash took place on the 6100 block of South California. The post had been updated accordingly.

A motorist struck pedestrian Jesus Lopez, 72, earlier this month in Gage Park, causing injuries that led to the victim’s death two weeks later.

On Saturday, October 6, at around 10:06 a.m., Lopez was crossing the street in the 5300 block of South Western, according to police. The southbound driver hit him and remained on the scene.

Lopez was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the Sun-Times reported. He was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 35

Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for October.



