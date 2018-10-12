Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 12
- Pace Head T.J. Ross Is Retiring and 2019 Budget Includes Service Cuts (Tribune)
- Wronski Looks at ON TO 2050’s Recommendation to Raise Gas Tax, Add VMT Fee
- Driver Who Struck Man on Lawnmower While Fleeing Another Crash Charged (NBC)
- SUV Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Oak Park Storefronts (Tribune)
- Unlicensed Driver Flees on Foot After Crash in Front of Chicago Theater (ABC)
- Boy, 8, Goes Missing Near North/Clybourn, Is Found at Howard Station (ABC)
- Cyclocross Racing Returns to Capentersville This Sunday (Tribune)
