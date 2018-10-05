Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 5

  • Steven, Lynda & Yonah Discuss the Chicago Sustainable Transportation Platform (CityLab)
  • The Morgan ‘L’ Station — Development-Oriented Transit (Quinn Kasal)
  • An Ode to Chicago’s Secret 9th ‘L’ Line: The Brownge Line (Quinn Kasal)
  • Route Chosen for “Patriot Path” Connecting Libertyville, North Chicago (Daily Herald)
  • Bartlett Advocate Petitions for Trail Connection (Active Trans)
  • Illinois’ Long Romance With Trains Endures (Daily Union)
  • South Side Critical Mass Departs Nichols Park Tonight Around 6 PM

  • planetshwoop

    The Orange to Brown is no secret. I think it would be worth exploring actually making it a true train line as it could be a way to help connect the city.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Welp, I’m a person who thinks and writes about sustainable transportation most hours of the day and I’d never heard of it!