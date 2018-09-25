Vision Zero Chicago Hopes to Engage West Siders in the Traffic Safety Conversation

Traffic safety is not always the easiest issue to engage residents on, especially those with other pressing concerns, but Vision Zero Chicago seeks to change that.

Earlier this year, Vision Zero Chicago held a roundtable at the Garfield Park Conservatory and invited all the West Side organizations that they knew of.

“You may not always see traffic safety come up as a priority, but once we made the time and space for that conversation, it came up,” says Courtney Kashima, Principal of Muse Community + Design and CDOT consultant.

Kashima says that the roundtable in February influenced their event series this summer on the West Side.

“We really wanted to have something that was more tangible so that people can really understand what we mean by safety and safe streets,” says Romina Castillo, Community Planner at Muse Community +Design and a Chicago Department of Transportation consultant. “So we organized three events in Austin, Garfield Park, and the third one will be in North Lawndale.”

Castillo says they were interested in not just coming in as Vision Zero and just talking about traffic safety, but to be more embedded in what’s already happening in the neighborhoods and events that already have buy-in from community members. For one of their events, she says they partnered with Garfield Park Community Council and took part in one of their Light in the Night events, which take place every single weekend from June to September at a lot right at Lake and Kedzie.

“Some organizations do this kind of event, maybe at a vacant lot, just to encourage positive activities,” says Castillo referring to Light in the Night. “There’s a lot of shootings in the south and west sides especially in the summer. If you provide events like this, you can give kids safe places to play.”

Castillo says Vision Zero Chicago saw an opportunity to partner with Garfield Park Community Council, especially around the umbrella of reducing violence and the intersection of traffic safety.

“So something that community members had already expressed was an interest in improving conditions for pedestrians at that specific intersection,” says Castillo. “You have people exiting the station, kids crossing the street to go to and from school, and the Hatchery site.”

With the feedback from local residents and Vision Zero Chicago, the Chicago Department of Transportation helped implement a rapid delivery project, which are quick low-cost changes to the street using interim materials.

“We heard time and time again about the Lake and Kedzie intersection,” says Kashima. “That was the number one community concern so we made it happen.”

CDOT installed pedestrian curb extensions, pavement markers, and flexible delineators, according to David Smith, Senior Planner at the Chicago Department of Transportation.

“The purpose was to shorten the pedestrian crossing distance, improve visibility, and ensure slower car traffic,” Smith says.

Smith also pointed out that Vision Zero has gathered information on high-crash corridors in the city of Chicago and Lake Street is a high-crash corridor in a high-crash area.

“We’ve gotten positive feedback so far. When an opportunity arises, we can potentially make it permanent,” he says.

At the Light in the Night event on Sept 8, Vision Zero Chicago educated people about the installation as well as gathering feedback on it. They also organized to help make the installation brighter and more colorful to get people’s attention with different chalk colors and shapes.

“The way people were reacting to our chalking was very touching. People would stop by and ask what we were doing when we were painting the surface with different colors and with chalk,” Castillo says. “One man actually stopped and wanted to help decorate too. We want community members to have ownership over infrastructure, not just something that popped up overnight. That is a testament that they were feeling the ownership.”

Other interactive activities at the event included a Divvy 4 Everyone photo booth and a magnetic board, which let kids and families move around the infrastructure that ends up on the streets, such as pedestrian refuge islands and curb extensions.

“We wanted it to be very tactile. And people can touch them and recognize them and manipulate them,” says Kashima. “We are trying to connect with people, educate them, but let them have some fun.”

Chalkboards were also at the event with questions residents could answer. “How can we make safer streets?” “The West Side is the best side because…”

Kashima says that they hope the event series and rapid delivery project is able to show a better way to engage residents with issues of traffic safety.

“We can’t go in and shove down people’s throats the idea of traffic safety, especially on neighborhoods in the south and west side where that may not be their most pressing concern.”

Kashima says that it’s about showing that issues are interrelated and finding ways to connect to existing work.

“When we talk about safe streets and partner with organizations like-minded, that’s more meaningful and impactful. There are interrelated issues,” she says. “If someone doesn’t feel safe walking or going for a run, or riding their bike. They aren’t going to be out on the street. And if there aren’t people out on the street, it’s harder to bring businesses and jobs. And there are obviously health impacts. “

The next event in the series will be in coordination with the North Lawndale 5k on Saturday, September 29.